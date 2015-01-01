Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have created safety problems for the publics. Assessments of the mental workload for UAV operations are essential to realize the causes of UAV accidents.



OBJECTIVE: To test the following hypotheses: i. mission difficulty in UAV operation affects both subjective and objective measures of mental workload; ii. mission difficulty affects number of failures in UAV operation.



METHODS: Fourteen male adults participated as UAV operators after attending a UAV training course. They performed four flight missions of different difficulty levels. During their flight missions, their heart rate and inter-beat interval (IBI) were collected. Upon completing each flight mission, the participants gave subjective ratings of mental workload using three commonly adopted assessment tools. The time of flight and number of failures in flight operations were also recorded.



RESULTS: The results showed that mission difficulty affected the scores of all three assessment tools significantly. Mission difficulty also affected number of failures and IBI significantly. The scores of the three assessment tools were highly correlated (ρ= 0.7 to 0.83, p < 0.001) with one another. The results of the three subjective ratings were also consistent with that of the IBI data.



CONCLUSIONS: High mental workload in UAV operation could lead to poor flight performance.

