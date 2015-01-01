Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against health-care professionals has been a concern worldwide as it strains the relationship between the patient and healthcare professionals. Implementing mitigation interventions to help the healthcare professionals to prevent and manage these violent episodes might make the workplaces more secure.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to synthesize the recent evidence on intervention strategies for workplace violence.



METHOD: Four electronic databases (PubMed, Wiley, Cochrane and Google Scholar) were searched for peer-reviewed intervention studies published in the last 11 years to mitigate workplace violence. A qualitative synthesis of the findings from included studies was done.



RESULT: A total of 17 studies were identified based on prevention and management of workplace violence. The interventions were mainly educational in nature based on a workshop format. These interventions were found to be effective in improving the perceived ability to deal with situations that lead to violence.



CONCLUSION: Strategies to mitigate violent episodes could be helpful to health-care professionals and administrators in their attempts to make safer workplaces in the health-care settings.

