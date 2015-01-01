Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Body balance control represents a key factor preventing falls and subsequent injuries in seniors aged 65+. Intervention based on yoga exercises seem to be effective in improving balance.



OBJECTIVE: The objective is to analyse and compare changes in static, dynamic, and total balance scores, changes in body composition and social indices as effects of yoga-based intervention.



METHODS: A total of 500 participants (234 men aged 74.5 SD±7.74 and 266 women aged 76.9 SD±7.23) were assessed using the Tinetti Balance Assessment Tool, the InBody 230 bioimpedance body composition analyser, and the SF-36 Health Survey, applied to pre and post-testing. The experimental group (n=262; 122 males; 140 females) underwent a four-week yoga-based intervention, 30 minutes daily, while the control group (n=238; 112 males; 126 females) underwent its usual daily programme at senior homes or centres. The ANOVA model, consisting of the Group, Stage, Subject and Group × Stage interaction factors, was used for data evaluation.



RESULTS: Intervention led to improvements in the static, dynamic and total balance scores in the experimental group compared to the control group. The results of SF-36 showed positive changes in the psychosocial aspects of health, such as promoting of calmness and happiness in male seniors and reducing fatigue, nervousness and depression in female seniors. The post-intervention decrease in body fat percentage and increase in muscle mass in seniors is discussed.



CONCLUSIONS: The four-week yoga-based intervention had positive effects on the static, dynamic and total balance scores, body composition and social status.

