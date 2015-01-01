Abstract

Right-turn movements (equivalent to left turn movements for countries that drive on the right) at intersections are among the most complex driving maneuvers and require a high level of attention for turning across (potentially) oncoming traffic by accepting a safe gap. Not surprisingly, right-turn-involved crashes are one of the most frequent collision types at intersections (e.g., 42% of all signalised intersection crashes in Queensland, Australia). Unfortunately, the causes and contributing factors to right-turn crashes are not well understood, particularly the effect of right-turn signal strategies on the crash risk. In the safety literature, signal strategies are coarsely considered in two generic categories-protected right-turns and permitted right-turns. In reality, right-turn signal strategies could be of various types (usually 5) based on the level of intersection complexity and potential traffic conflicts. The effects of these signal strategies, along with the geometric and traffic factors, have not been well studied. To fill this gap, this study investigates the effects of right-turn signal strategies, intersection geometry and traffic operations factors on right-turn crashes at signalised intersections. To achieve this aim, crash frequency models were estimated using crash data from 221 signalised intersections in Queensland from the years spanning 2012 to 2018. Hierarchical Poisson Regression Models (random intercept models) were employed to capture the hierarchical structure of influences on crashes, with upper-level capturing intersection characteristics and lower-level capturing approach characteristics. The hierarchical model structure, disaggregate exposure variables, and signal strategies examined in this study give rise to an entirely unique study in the literature.

Language: en