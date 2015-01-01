Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research indicates college students report heavier drinking on certain events (e.g., 21(st) birthday). While past research has identified heavier drinking events, students' own reports of what events are associated with elevated drinking remains understudied. The current study utilized mixed methods to explore potential high-risk drinking events for college student drinkers and how these events differed from typical drinking and each other.



METHODS: College student drinkers (N=204) reported number of drinks consumed on nine predetermined events (e.g., Halloween). Students also responded to open-ended questions listing five events during which they had elevated drinking, and indicating amount consumed on each event. Open-ended responses were coded into similar event categories. Descriptive statistics for drinks consumed were calculated for predetermined and coded open-ended events. Chi-square analyses assessed differences in endorsement of open-ended events by birth sex, age, and Greek membership. Two multilevel count regressions assessed within-person differences in number of drinks consumed between participants' typical drinking occasions and 1) highly endorsed open-ended events and 2) predetermined events.



RESULTS: For all open-ended event categories, average number of drinks consumed exceeded heavy episodic drinking thresholds; however, there was substantial variability. Comparing predetermined events to participants' typical drinking indicated elevated drinking on participants' birthdays, New Year's Eve, Halloween, Finals, and Spring Break; significant differences between events also emerged. Comparison of open-ended categories to participants' typical drinking indicated elevated drinking on birthdays, celebrations, parties, and holidays; however, there were no significant differences between open-ended events.



CONCLUSIONS: Students who drink alcohol report heavier drinking on specific calendar-based events (e.g., Spring Break). However, students also report non-calendar related events (e.g., non-specific parties) as some of their highest drinking events. More research is needed to understand how intervention and prevention programs can be adapted to target both known calendar-based high-risk drinking events, and unknown, idiosyncratic high-risk drinking events.

