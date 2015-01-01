Abstract

Suicide is a significant global public health concern, accounting for over 700,000 annual deaths worldwide (World Health Organization [WHO], 2021). The tragedy of suicide results in lost opportunities for individuals to contribute to their community, to work, and to love and be loved within their families, communities, and friendship networks. Suicide has far-reaching consequences, with those who have attempted suicide or are bereaved by suicide being at higher risk of social and mental health problems and of future suicidal behavior (Bostwick et al., 2016; Goldman-Mellor et al., 2014; Molina et al., 2019). In line with this need, many governments globally now recognize evidence-based suicide prevention as a national priority (WHO, 2014).



Telephone crisis helplines are an important part of suicide prevention systems, with most countries having at least one service (WHO, 2018). Crisis helplines provide immediate and anonymous support to people in distress or who are unable to cope with difficulties in their lives (WHO, 2018), and these helplines overcome a range of barriers to accessing face-to-face services by offering support regardless of time of day or geographical location. These qualities afforded by helplines may help to overcome common attitudinal barriers to seeking out mental health care and provide the opportunity for support to those who may not otherwise engage (WHO, 2018).



These distinguishing features of helplines combine to make them a heavily utilized form of mental health support. For example, Lifeline Australia responds to up to 3,000 calls per day (Lifeline, 2021), and Samaritans in the UK respond to over 10,000 calls per day (Samaritans, 2021). It is estimated that between 25% and 60% of such calls relate to suicidal thoughts or feelings (O'Riordan et al., 2021; Samaritans, 2021).



Despite their frequent utilization, evidence for the efficacy of crisis helplines is varied due to ethical and methodological challenges in conducting rigorous research...

