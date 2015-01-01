|
Trail K, Baptiste PJ, Hunt T, Brooks A. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
35438001
Suicide is a significant global public health concern, accounting for over 700,000 annual deaths worldwide (World Health Organization [WHO], 2021). The tragedy of suicide results in lost opportunities for individuals to contribute to their community, to work, and to love and be loved within their families, communities, and friendship networks. Suicide has far-reaching consequences, with those who have attempted suicide or are bereaved by suicide being at higher risk of social and mental health problems and of future suicidal behavior (Bostwick et al., 2016; Goldman-Mellor et al., 2014; Molina et al., 2019). In line with this need, many governments globally now recognize evidence-based suicide prevention as a national priority (WHO, 2014).
