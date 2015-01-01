|
Maguire A, Ross E, O'Reilly D. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2022; 31: e25.
35438075
AIMS: Suicide is a major public health concern. Identifying those most at risk is vital to ensure the implementation of effective interventions. Mental health (MH) is known to have a genetic component and parental MH is associated with offspring MH. However, little is known about the effect of parental psychopathology on offspring suicide risk. The aim of this study is to determine if children living with parents with poor MH are at an increased risk of poor MH, or death by suicide.
Child; Humans; Risk Factors; epidemiology; Cohort Studies; suicide; Adolescence; Mental Health; *Child of Impaired Parents/psychology; *Suicide/psychology; Parents/psychology; poor mental health; record-linkage study