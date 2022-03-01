Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite concerns about long-term dependence, opioids remain the mainstay of treatment for acute pain from traumatic injuries. Additionally, early pain management has been associated with improved long-term outcomes in injured patients. We sought to identify the patterns of prehospital pain management across the United States.



METHODS: We used 2019 national emergency medical services (EMS) data to identify the use of pain management for acutely injured patients. Opioid specific dosing was calculated in morphine milligram equivalents (MME). The effects of opioids as well as adverse events were identified through objective patient data and structured provider documentation.



RESULTS: We identified a total of 3,831,768 injured patients, 85% of whom were treated by an advanced life support (ALS) unit. There were 269,281 (7.0%) patients treated with opioids, including a small number of patients intubated by EMS (n = 1537; 0.6%). The median opioid dose was 10 MME [IQR 5-10] and fentanyl was the most commonly used opioid (88.2%). Patients treated with opioids had higher initial pain scores documented by EMS than those not receiving opioids (median: 9 vs 4, p<0.001), and had a median reduction in pain score of 3 points (IQR 1-5) based on the final prehospital pain score. Adverse events associated with opioid administration, including episodes of altered mental status (n = 453; 0.2%) and respiratory compromise (n = 252; 0.1%), were rare. For patients with severe pain (≥8/10), 27.3% of patients with major injuries (ISS ≥15) were treated with opioids, compared with 24.8% of those with moderate injuries (ISS 9-14), and 21.4% of those with minor (ISS 1-8) injuries (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: The use of opioids in the prehospital setting significantly reduced pain among injured patients with few adverse events. Despite its efficacy and safety, the majority of patients with major injuries and severe pain do not receive opioid analgesia in the prehospital setting.

