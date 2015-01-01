|
Citation
Khan AN, Jaffee SR. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35438190
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children who are maltreated show deficits in emotion recognition, expression, and understanding. The goal of the current meta-analysis was to determine the degree to which maltreatment is associated with deficits in the ability to recognize one's own emotions - a phenomenon known as alexithymia. Alexithymia may be a mechanism explaining the association between childhood maltreatment and various psychological disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
abuse; meta-analysis; neglect; Childhood maltreatment; alexithymia