Citation
Allen EB, Michelson CD, O'Donnell KA, Bagley SM, Earlywine J, Hadland SE. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)
35437591
Abstract
Nine in 10 adults with a substance use disorder began using substances before age 18.1 Among youth, opioid and polysubstance overdose deaths have increased by 384% and 760%, respectively, since the late 1990s.2 Pediatricians need training in screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment (SBIRT) for substance use disorders and in medication treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), all of which are recommended as best practice by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).3,-5
