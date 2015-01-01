Abstract

The case of the head of a psychoanalytic training institute for the psychotherapeutic treatment of children and young people who committed sexual violence against patients and training candidates between 1975 and 1993 was scientifically investigated in a current, qualitative study. The results point to persistent risk potential in the context of treating patients and training psychotherapists, which still require extensive preventive efforts. In particular, power relations, institutional pragmatics and emotional entanglements must be examined.



Der Fall des Leiters eines Instituts für analytische Kinder- und Jugendlichen-Psychotherapie, der in den Jahren 1975-1993 sexualisierte Gewalt gegen Patient*innen und Ausbildungskandidatinnen verübte, wurde in einer aktuellen, qualitativen Studie wissenschaftlich untersucht. Die Ergebnisse verweisen auf persistierende Risikopotenziale im Kontext der Behandlung von Patient*innen und der Ausbildung von Psychotherapeut*innen, die nach wie vor umfangreiche präventive Anstrengungen erforderlich machen. Dabei sind insbesondere Machtverhältnisse, institutionelle Pragmatiken und emotionale Verstrickungen in Augenschein zu nehmen.

Language: de