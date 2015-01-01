|
Caspari P, Caspari C. Psychother. Psychosom. Med. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Sexualisierte Gewalt und Machtmissbrauch im Kontext von Psychotherapieinstituten - Erkenntnisse aus einer institutionsbezogenen Fallstudie
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
35439824
The case of the head of a psychoanalytic training institute for the psychotherapeutic treatment of children and young people who committed sexual violence against patients and training candidates between 1975 and 1993 was scientifically investigated in a current, qualitative study. The results point to persistent risk potential in the context of treating patients and training psychotherapists, which still require extensive preventive efforts. In particular, power relations, institutional pragmatics and emotional entanglements must be examined.
