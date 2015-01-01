SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klenke-Borgmann L, Digregorio H, Cantrell MA. Simul. Healthc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/SIH.0000000000000662

35439796

Psychological safety in high-fidelity simulation-based experiences ensures that learners feel safe with new experiences in the service of learning. This article is a faculty reflection on breaches in the psychological safety among nursing students in 2 independent, high-fidelity simulation-based experience studies that were conducted in 2019. Demonstrated breaches in psychological safety included fear and anxiety in the sole provider role in multiple-patient simulations and incivility directed toward nursing students in a primary nurse role in interprofessional simulations. This article adds to the growing literature on psychological safety by sharing important lessons learned regarding role clarity and interprofessional colleagues, proposing recommendations, and providing suggestions for future research on psychological safety.


Language: en
