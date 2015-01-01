|
Citation
|
Khazem LR, Anestis JC, Rufino KA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35438197
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-2-Restructured Form (MMPI-2-RF Ben-Porath & Tellegen, 2008/2011) has been applied to suicide risk assessment through derived proxy indices of perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and the acquired capability for suicide (Anestis et al., 2018, Joiner, 2005). However, limited research has examined the clinical utility of these proxy indices outside the outpatient setting. This study examined the performance of these proxy indices in identifying past-month suicide ideation intensity and attempts upon admission to a psychiatric inpatient program and changes in suicidal ideation intensity at discharge. We expected these indices and their interaction would be associated with suicide ideation intensity and attempts at baseline and with a lack of significant improvement in suicide ideation intensity at discharge, including when controlling for MMPI-2-RF Suicide/Death Ideation (SUI) scale scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; interpersonal theory of suicide; MMPI-2-RF