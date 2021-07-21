Abstract

In recent years, chlorfenapyr poisoning has gradually increased in clinical practice, but the case fatality rate remains high. At present, the research on its poisoning mechanism and clinical characteristics is limited, and there is no effective treatment. In order to summarize the clinical characteristics of chlorfenapyr poisoning, in order to guide the clinical treatment, this article reported 2 cases of acute chlorfenayr poisoning and 21 cases of literature review, and summarized the clinical characteristics of chlorfenapyr poisoning.Most of the symptoms of gastrointestinal symptoms, profuse sweating, high fever, and changes in consciousness after chlorfenapyr poisoning, and delayed exacerbations are common, which can involve multiple organ systems such as the central nervous system, providing a basis for clinical diagnosis and treatment.

Language: zh