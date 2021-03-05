Abstract

The Second Affiliated Hospital of Shandong First Medical University treated a patient with oral sulfur mixture poisoning on January 14, 2020. The patient presented with cyanosis and disturbance of consciousness as the first manifestations, accompanied by metabolic acidosis, shock, hypercalcemia and severe liver function and myocardial damage. The patient was given active treatment, including gastric lavage, blood purification, methylene blue application, correction of shock, organ support and other therapies. However the treatment was poor. Finally, the patient's family chose to give up and requested to be discharged from the hospital, and the patient died on the same day after follow-up.

