Zhao YL, Cheng YL, Tang QB, Shi JX. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(3): 216-218.

(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20210305-00127

35439866

The Second Affiliated Hospital of Shandong First Medical University treated a patient with oral sulfur mixture poisoning on January 14, 2020. The patient presented with cyanosis and disturbance of consciousness as the first manifestations, accompanied by metabolic acidosis, shock, hypercalcemia and severe liver function and myocardial damage. The patient was given active treatment, including gastric lavage, blood purification, methylene blue application, correction of shock, organ support and other therapies. However the treatment was poor. Finally, the patient's family chose to give up and requested to be discharged from the hospital, and the patient died on the same day after follow-up.


Language: zh

Poisoning; Cyanosis; Gastric lavage protection; Lime sulfur

