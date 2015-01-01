|
Kaufman TML, Laninga-Wijnen L, Lodder GMA. Child Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35441702
Existing literature has mostly explained the occurrence of bullying victimization by individual socioemotional maladjustment. Instead, this study tested the person-group dissimilarity model (Wright et al., Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 50: 523-536, 1986) by examining whether individuals' deviation from developmentally important (relational, socio-behavioral, and physical) descriptive classroom norms predicted victimization. Adolescents (N = 1267, k = 56 classrooms; M(age) = 13.2; 48.7% boys; 83.4% Dutch) provided self-reported and peer-nomination data throughout one school year (three timepoints).
Language: en