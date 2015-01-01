Abstract

Existing literature has mostly explained the occurrence of bullying victimization by individual socioemotional maladjustment. Instead, this study tested the person-group dissimilarity model (Wright et al., Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 50: 523-536, 1986) by examining whether individuals' deviation from developmentally important (relational, socio-behavioral, and physical) descriptive classroom norms predicted victimization. Adolescents (N = 1267, k = 56 classrooms; M(age) = 13.2; 48.7% boys; 83.4% Dutch) provided self-reported and peer-nomination data throughout one school year (three timepoints).



RESULTS from group actor-partner interdependence models indicated that more person-group dissimilarity in relational characteristics (fewer friendships; incidence rate ratios [IRR](T2) = 0.28, IRR(T3) = 0.16, fewer social media connections; IRR(T3) = 0.13) and, particularly, lower disruptive behaviors (IRR(T2) = 0.35, IRR(T3) = 0.26) predicted victimization throughout the school year.

