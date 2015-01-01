SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vahidi M, Namdar Areshtanab H, Ebrahimi H, Asghari Jafarabadi M. Clin. Nurs. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10547738221085614

35440215

This study reports the development process and psychometric testing of the safe environment in psychiatric wards instrument. In this mixed-methods study, the concept of a safe environment was explained with a qualitative study by performing semi-structured interviews with patients and staff and ward observation. Then, the items of the instrument were designed using qualitative data and a literature review. Content and construct validity, internal consistency, stability, and inter-rater agreement were evaluated. This study produced an instrument consisting of two sections. The first section was a scale (α = .920). Exploratory factor analysis of the scale identified two dimensions of "engagement" (α = .931) and "perception" of the physical environment (α = .760). The second section was a checklist with two dimensions, "accident-free living environment" and "staff empowerment." The intra-class correlation coefficients for the scale and checklist were.912 and.809, respectively. This study suggests that this instrument is a valid and reliable tool to assess safety in psychiatric wards.


Language: en

safety; qualitative research; environment; hospitals; inpatients; instrumentation; psychiatric

