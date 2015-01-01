Abstract

Adolescents exposed to child maltreatment are at increased risk for various somatic symptoms, but which psychological factors that contribute to this relationship need to be further investigated. Emotion dysregulation is suggested to serve as a proximal link between child maltreatment and somatic complaints. The purpose of the present study was to investigate whether individual differences in affective inhibitory control, a central component in implicit emotion regulation, contribute to the risk of somatic symptoms in adolescents exposed to child maltreatment. Data were drawn from the UEVO study, a national population-based survey of adolescents between 12 and 16 years of age (N = 9240). For this study, we included participants who completed the emotional go/no-go task measuring affective inhibitory control (N = 7241; M(age)/SD = 14 years/.87; 52% girls, 47% boys), of which N = 3349 reported at least one incident of maltreatment exposure (57% girls, 41% boys). Exposure to psychological abuse and sexual abuse were associated with somatic symptoms. Affective inhibitory control was related to somatic symptoms, both in the total sample and in adolescents exposed to child maltreatment. The strength of relationships between exposure to psychological abuse and somatic symptoms, as well as sexual abuse and somatic symptoms, were moderated by individual differences in affective inhibitory control problems. Our study suggests that psychological abuse and sexual abuse increase the risk for somatic symptoms in adolescence. Affective inhibitory control, a central component in implicit emotion regulation, was related to somatic symptoms and moderated the relationships between psychological abuse and somatic symptoms, and sexual abuse and somatic symptoms. Revealing these associations in a population-based sample indicates that treatment targeting affective inhibitory control may be beneficial and should be explored further in clinical settings.

