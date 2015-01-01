Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Some older drivers choose to avoid certain situations where they do not feel confident driving. Little is known about the process by which older drivers may use avoidance in transitioning to non-driving.



METHODS: We analyzed 2015 ConsumerStyles data for 1198 drivers aged 60+. Driving patterns were examined by sociodemographic and driving characteristics. Avoidance classes were characterized by latent class analysis.



RESULTS: Among drivers 60+, 79% reported driving 3+ days/week and 84% reported good to excellent health. We identified four driving avoidance classes (low, mild, moderate, and high). High- (versus low-) avoidance drivers were more likely female, 75+, not White/non-Hispanic, and to have income <$25,000/year.



DISCUSSION: Avoidance of selected driving behaviors may be one component of a multi-step process supporting the transition to non-driving. Drivers displaying avoidance behaviors may be receptive to resources to prepare for this transition and minimize negative health and quality of life outcomes that accompany driving cessation.

