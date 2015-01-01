|
Beck LF, Luo F, West BA. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
35441554
OBJECTIVES: Some older drivers choose to avoid certain situations where they do not feel confident driving. Little is known about the process by which older drivers may use avoidance in transitioning to non-driving.
Language: en
aging; driving avoidance; driving cessation; driving self-regulation; motor vehicle safety; older drivers