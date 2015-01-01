SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Anton SD, Mankowski RT, Qiu P, You L, Bensadon BA, Audino EJ, Custodero C, Lee JH, Hincapie J, McLaren C, Leeuwenburgh C, Ganesh SP. J. Fraility Aging 2022; 11(2): 224-230.

10.14283/jfa.2021.46

35441201

BACKGROUND: Vitamin D insufficiency contributes to muscle weakness and a higher risk of falls in older adults.

OBJECTIVES: This study explored the impact of vitamin D supplementation on self-reported falls and physical function in older adults with low vitamin D levels and a recent fall history.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Twenty-five older adults ≥ 70 years with two or more falls during the past year, low vitamin D blood levels (≥10 ng/ml and < 30 ng/mL), and slow gait speed (1.2 m/s) participated in a 6-month vitamin D supplementation (800 IU/day) study. A modified version of the Morse Fall Scale questionnaire was used to assess frequency of falls over one-year prior to study enrollment. Functional outcomes (short physical performance battery, handgrip strength, gait Timed Up and Go, and six-minute walk), and vitamin D levels were assessed at baseline and 6-month follow-up.

RESULTS: Based on diaries and pill counts, participants were generally adherent to the intervention (6 of 7 days per week). Supplementation with 800 IU/day of vitamin D for 6 months increased blood vitamin D levels from 23.25±4.8 ng/ml to 29.13±6.9 ng/ml (p<0.001). Self-reported number of falls decreased from an average of 3.76 ± 2.2 falls in one-year to 0.76 plusmn; 1.4 falls (p <0.0001) over the 6-month intervention. No changes in functional outcome measures were observed.

CONCLUSIONS: Vitamin D supplementation at the currently recommended dose of 800 IU/day increased blood vitamin D levels and reduced frequency of falls in older adults with low vitamin D levels and a recent fall history.


Aged; Humans; Feasibility Studies; older adults; falls; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Vitamin D Deficiency; Dietary Supplements; feasibility; Hand Strength; physical function; Self Report; Vitamin D; Vitamins/therapeutic use

