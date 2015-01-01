SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shreya S, Baliga SD, Baliga SS. J. Indian Soc. Pedod. Prev. Dent. 2022; 40(1): 3-8.

(Copyright © 2022, Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.4103/jisppd.jisppd_505_20

35439876

BACKGROUND: Sports injuries are a growing concern which requires immediate attention. Dental injuries are the most common type of orofacial injuries sustained during sports activities.

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to review the prevalence of sports-related facial trauma in India, to identify the most common types of oro-facial injury incurred due to sports, and to assess the level of awareness regarding preventive measures used in sports.

METHODOLOGY: The present review was performed in accordance with preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses guidelines. All articles published from 2005 to 2019 on sports-related facial trauma were analyzed. PubMed, Google Scholar, and Cochrane reviews databases were searched using primary keywords.

RESULTS: A total of 24 articles published in the period of 2005-2019 were included. The prevalence of sports-related facial trauma was found to be the highest in the study conducted by Selva et al., in 2018, at a rate of 75%, whereas it was found to be minimal in the study conducted by Bali et al. in 2013. While the awareness of mouthguards was reported the highest in a study conducted by Ramagoni et al., in 2007.

CONCLUSION: This study shows that there is a definite need to improve the awareness as well as the usage of protective gear, from the level of schooling, where children are introduced to sports. Prevention of sports-related facial trauma is essential to avoid the serious and lifelong consequences which could be the aftermath of such injuries.


Child; Humans; Face; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Facial Injuries/epidemiology; *Mouth Protectors; *Sports; *Tooth Injuries/epidemiology; Facial trauma; oro-facial injuries; sports injuries; traumatic dental injuries

