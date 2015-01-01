SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chew PKH. Omega (Westport) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228221092583

PMID

35440220

Abstract

The current study aimed to address the limitations of the terror management theory literature by using big data analysis to examine the theory's predictions in the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Google Trends were examined before and after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Singapore. The results showed that there was a significant increase in mortality salience, intergroup conflict, and prosocial behavior, and a significant decrease in materialism after the first COVID-19 case was identified. However, no significant differences were found for anxiety. Limitations include the assumption that search terms reflect intentions that would eventually lead to a relevant behavior and the lack of data from other sources to corroborate with the results from Google Trends. Future research could use data from other sources to examine the effects of COVID-19 on theoretically relevant behaviors.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; terror management theory; big data analysis; google trends; mortality salience

