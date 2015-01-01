|
Citation
Johnson MB. PLoS One 2022; 17(4): e0266459.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
35443001
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use has been linked to impairment of cognitive and psychomotor driving skills, yet the extent to which skill impairment contributes to actual crashes is unknown. A reasonable assumption is that some driving situations have higher skill demands than others. We contend that intersections, the presence of other vehicles or moving objects, and work zones are examples of common situations with higher skill demands. Accordingly, if skill deficits are largely responsible for alcohol-involved crashes, crashes involving a drinking driver (versus only sober drivers) should be overrepresented in these driving situations.
Language: en