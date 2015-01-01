|
Citation
|
Davis JP, Prindle J, Saba S, Lee DS, Leightley D, Tran DD, Sedano A, Fitzke R, Castro CA, Pedersen ER. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35440343
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: U.S. veterans report high rates of traumatic experiences and mental health symptomology [e.g. posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)]. The stress sensitization hypothesis posits experiences of adversity sensitize individuals to stress reactions which can lead to greater psychiatric problems. We extend this hypothesis by exploring how multiple adversities such as early childhood adversity, combat-related trauma, and military sexual trauma related to heterogeneity in stress over time and, subsequently, greater risk for PTSD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; stress; military; childhood trauma; Assault; veteran