Lindhardt L, Lindholdt L, Lund T, Mortensen OS. Scand. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
35441561
AIMS: Mental health problems in young people are associated with educational outcomes. There are persistent difficulties in screening for these problems and mapping the trajectories of mental health in relation to academic and work outcomes. We investigated whether Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) scores in adolescents attending school were associated with school dropout in upper secondary school, both in adolescents with already recognised mental disorders and adolescents without known mental disorders.
Adolescents; mental health; school dropout; education; cohort study; SDQ; student dropouts; surveys and questionnaires