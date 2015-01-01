|
Citation
Imants P, Goodsell RS, Chevalier A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35442128
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To develop countermeasures to decrease road trauma, it is essential to increase our understanding of fatal and injury crashes with suicidal intent. As suicide-related crashes can be difficult to identify it seems likely suicide-related road fatalities and injuries are under-reported. Under-reported crashes may lead to two policy issues: these types of casualty crashes may not receive adequate funding for countermeasure development and implementation due to not having a sufficient evidence-basis to justify allocation of resources, and may be miscategorized as having other factors contributing to the crashes, thus resources may be incorrectly allocated to countermeasures to address these other factors. This paper seeks to develop and document characteristics and potential countermeasures to identify and prevent such crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide prevention; driver suicide; intentional crash; Suicide-related crashes