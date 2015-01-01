|
Citation
Bolt HM, Hengstler JG. Arch. Toxicol. 2022; 96(5): 1137-1140.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The first organophosphate intoxication cases that were published in Archives of Toxicology were caused by parathion (E605), and a high acute toxicity of this chemical was noted, at a human lethal dose of 2.1 g E605 forte (Vogel 1953). Since that, acetylcholine esterase inhibitors became a classical textbook matter in toxicology (reviews: Worek et al. 2016; Nepomivova and Kuca 2019).
