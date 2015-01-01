Abstract

This commentary aims to provide a multidisciplinary framework on intimate partner violence (IPV) during the COVID-19 pandemic (with a specific focus on the most predominant form of gender-based violence, i.e., male violence towards women), commenting on the multiple negative consequences of the pandemic on gender violence and providing elements of effective practice. We searched literature for reports/studies on the issue of IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on health, psychological, forensic, and legal aspects. The combined effects of lockdowns, isolation at home with abusive partners, quarantine, and economic worries/loss of a job could significantly facilitate violence against women and, at the same time, diminish women’s chances to seek for help, with a strong negative impact on their life. The continued offer of clinical, psychological, forensic, and legal services for survivors of violence, despite the modifications to the provision of these services due to the new needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, appears of utmost importance. All actions to support survivors of IPV are expected to be multidisciplinary, including the involvement of social and/or legal services and health systems, and woman-centred. Implementing these measures in the COVID-19 era appears challenging but is of primary importance.

