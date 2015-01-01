Abstract

High auditory noise levels and limited visibility are often considered among the main factors that hinder seamless communication on construction sites. Many previous research studies have leveraged technology to overcome these obstacles and communicate using the hearing, sight and touch senses. However, the technological efficacy does not secure the users’ perceptivity of the wireless communication devices. Statistical data regarding the number of fatal accidents on construction sites have remained steady despite regular efforts. This study analyzed prior research on wearable safety promotion devices for personnel that move around the jobsite on foot. A seven-point checklist was utilized to shortlist prior studies (2005–2021) attempting to provide safety information wirelessly to the construction workers-on-foot. The reasoning behind various on-body placements was investigated along with the information conveyed using the three communication modalities. A novel communication network is also introduced to visualize the technical details. Lastly, limitations and future recommendations have been presented to gain insights about the factors that might affect the placement of the wearable safety promotion devices.

Language: en