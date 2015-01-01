Abstract

There are approximately 23 states that have implemented a Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) tracking system. In each instance, the state has had to rely on tremendous collaboration and teamwork from many agencies, partners and stakeholders within the state. Legislators, Advocates, Laboratory personnel, Law Enforcement agencies, Medical Facilities, Procurement, Attorneys, Survivors and Private Sector Partners, to name a few, must all work in together to achieve a successful implementation of a SAK tracking system. Any new situation requires a change in task and relationship; STACS DNA, the Provider of Track-Kit, has successfully teamed up with 7 states to implement a SAK tracking system. With Track-Kit, STACS DNA has effectively taken care of the task, so more focus can be placed on relationship. In this presentation, we will examine the levels of collaboration and planning required as we look at how several states have implemented Track-Kit. The states that will be highlighted are states that are relying on the state crime lab agency to be the administrator of the tracking system; essentially requiring the State Crime Lab to be the facilitator of relationships. Each state has their own unique requirements for implementation. These differences and similarities will be discussed to demonstrate that there are many factors to be aware of during the implementation phase and building relationships with stakeholders. The areas of interest to be presented on are: Legislation: Legislators work with advocates, Law Enforcement and Laboratory to set the parameters of a SAK Tracking system. These will include time limits, results being reported, the date of expected implementation and the establishment of a Policy Center. How does the Crime Laboratory ensure that legislation will be beneficial for all Stakeholders when they are going to be tasked with administering the system? Procurement: There are several avenues from which a state will obtain funding for a SAK tracking system. Procurement will work with the Policy Center to determine the method for choosing a Private sector partner. At this time, specific requirements are drafted, reviewed and approved to begin the search for the appropriate vendor. If the State Crime Lab is going to Administer the System, how much influence do they, can they, or should they have in the procurement process? And how do they build the appropriate relationships to ensure procurement success? Implementation: At this time, all stakeholders will begin to plan, via a rollout schedule, the steps needed for a successful implementation. SAK Tracking is most successful when implementation in specific areas within a state are scheduled over a set time frame. The training and support of all stakeholders will be presented from several states to demonstrate the level of effort as determined by the population size of each state. If the State Crime Lab is the Administer of the system, they have a very large task of building relationships among stakeholders, we will discuss how the highlighted labs formed guiding coalitions to ensure implementation success. Upon implementation of a SAK tracking system there will be continued training and support required throughout the year. We will examine the various levels of ongoing support to all stakeholders and how the State Crime Lab must maintain and foster stakeholder relationships.

