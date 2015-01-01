Abstract

AIM: The main aim of the study was to assess the lifeguards' knowledge of qualified first aid depending on: work experi- ence, type of workplace, experience in providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).



Material and methods: The study included 433 lifeguards. Males 60.05% (n=260). The mean age was 24.7±7.5. Management of a person after an episode of drowning, CPR, AED (automatic external defibrillation), oxygen therapy, methods of opening the airway were assessed using a questionnaire. Statistical analysis was carried out using PQStat set ver. 1.8.0.338. The correct answers in the group was compared by one-way analysis of variance and post-hoc test by Tukey and estimating the Fisher's linear method. Test probability at p < 0.05 was considered as significant.



Results: The mean of the results in the group was 74.65% ± 17.22. The correct answers in the study group differs significantly depending on work experience. The results in the group with the longest work experience are significantly higher than in the other groups. The correct answers in the surveyed group also differs significantly depending on the type of workplace. The results obtained in the group of sea lifeguards are significantly higher than in the other groups. The comparison of the groups indicates a significant trend proportional to the size of the waterbody. The correct answers differed significantly depending on the experience in providing CPR.



Conclusions: Work experience, type of workplace and experience in providing resuscitation have an impact on the lifeguards' knowledge of selected elements of qualified first aid. Attention should be paid to the education of the group with the shortest work experience.

