Han JW, Moon HS. Journal of the Korea Society of Computer and Information :: 한국컴퓨터정보학회논문지 2022; 27(3): 1-12.

해양관측부이 기상정보에 기계학습을 활용한 해상 익수자 이동경로 예측 댓글

In the event of a marine distress accident, prompt search and rescue operations using rescue assets are very important to ensure the safety and life of drowning persons at sea. This study analyzes the surface current in the northwest sea area of ​​Ulleungdo by using multiple linear regression analysis, decision tree, support vector machine, vector autoregression, and LSTM of circulatory neural network to meteorological information collected from ocean observation buoys. By constructing each prediction model, we propose models that predict the movement path of a drowning person at sea through the predicted direction and velocity information. When comparing the various machine learning models applied in this study with the performance evaluation scales of MAE and RMSE, LSTM showed the best performance. Also, the LSTM showed superior performance compared to other models in the difference in distance between the drowning person's movement point and the prediction model's prediction point. [Translated by machine: Google Translate



해양조난사고 발생 시 해상 익수자의 안전과 생명 보장을 위해 구조자산을 활용한 신속한 탐색 및 구조작전은 매우 중요하다. 본 연구는 해양관측부이에서 수집되는 기상정보에 다중선형회귀분석, 의사결정나무, 서포트벡터머신, 벡터자기회귀, 순환신경망의 LSTM을 활용하여 울릉도 북서해역의 표층해류를 분석하고 유향과 유속에 대한 각각의 예측모형을 구축하여 예측된 유향과 유속정보를 통해 해상 익수자의 이동경로를 예측하는 모형들을 제안한다. 본 연구에서 적용한 다양한 기계학습 모형을 MAE와 RMSE의 성능 평가척도로 비교해 볼 때 LSTM이 가장 우수한 성능을 보였다. 또한, 익수자 이동지점과 예측모형의 예측지점 간 거리 차이에 있어서도 LSTM이 다른 모형들에 비해 탁월한 성능을 나타내었다.


