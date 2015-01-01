|
Han JW, Moon HS. Journal of the Korea Society of Computer and Information :: 한국컴퓨터정보학회논문지 2022; 27(3): 1-12.
해양관측부이 기상정보에 기계학습을 활용한 해상 익수자 이동경로 예측 댓글
In the event of a marine distress accident, prompt search and rescue operations using rescue assets are very important to ensure the safety and life of drowning persons at sea. This study analyzes the surface current in the northwest sea area of Ulleungdo by using multiple linear regression analysis, decision tree, support vector machine, vector autoregression, and LSTM of circulatory neural network to meteorological information collected from ocean observation buoys. By constructing each prediction model, we propose models that predict the movement path of a drowning person at sea through the predicted direction and velocity information. When comparing the various machine learning models applied in this study with the performance evaluation scales of MAE and RMSE, LSTM showed the best performance. Also, the LSTM showed superior performance compared to other models in the difference in distance between the drowning person's movement point and the prediction model's prediction point. [Translated by machine: Google Translate
Language: ko