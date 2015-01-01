|
Massaal-van der Ree LY, Eikelenboom M, Hoogendoorn AW, Thomaes K, van Marle HJF. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2022; 12(4): e105.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35447677
A general clinical assumption states that cluster B personality disorders (PDs) represent a more severe form of PD than cluster C PDs. Consequently, most PD research is centered on cluster B PDs (especially borderline PD). Yet, prevalence ratings of cluster C PDs exceed those of cluster B PDs. In this explorative, cross-sectional study, we compared cluster B and C PD patients (N = 94) on a wide range of clinically-relevant severity measures, including comorbidity, suicidality, (childhood) traumatization and global functioning.
Language: en
comorbidity; suicidality; (childhood) traumatization; global functioning; personality disorders