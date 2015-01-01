SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yasuhara K, Morreale K, Talley D, Cooper DT, Hoy-Watkins M, Coker KL. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2570

35445436

Individuals who carry guns as a requirement of employment frequently experience hazards that can be stress inducing, violent, traumatizing, or cause personal injury. This study used data from the Collaborative Psychiatric Epidemiological Surveys (CPES; n = 20,013), to examine mental health diagnoses of individuals that ever worked at a job requiring a firearm. Consistent with existing literature, the findings indicated that those who worked in professions requiring a firearm showed similar risk of mental health diagnoses as law enforcement officers which includes symptoms of trauma, mood disorders, and alcohol use. Further, race/ethnic differences emerged in patterns of mental health diagnoses, suggesting sociocultural differences influence diagnoses. These findings indicate the necessity for further investigation of the understudied area of mental health of those within employment positions that require firearms.


Language: en

mental health; firearms; guns; psychiatric disorders

