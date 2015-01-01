|
Citation
Wang L, van Poelgeest EP, Pronk AC, Daams JG, Leeflang MMG, Hoekstra AG, van der Velde N. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e057959.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35443960
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cardiovascular disorders are increasingly recognised as important fall risk factors in older adults. Falls are a major public health problem in older adults, and therefore, effective interventions for reducing falls are essential for this population. Cardiovascular disease is a clinically relevant (but often overlooked) and potentially modifiable risk factor for falls. Literature describing the effects of cardiovascular assessments and treatments on fall prevention has generally focused on only one specific test or treatment. A comprehensive, comparative overview surrounding the effectiveness of available assessments and treatments on cardiovascular related fall risk is currently lacking.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; Risk Factors; public health; *Peer Review; *Research Design; cardiology; geriatric medicine; Review Literature as Topic