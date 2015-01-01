Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cardiovascular disorders are increasingly recognised as important fall risk factors in older adults. Falls are a major public health problem in older adults, and therefore, effective interventions for reducing falls are essential for this population. Cardiovascular disease is a clinically relevant (but often overlooked) and potentially modifiable risk factor for falls. Literature describing the effects of cardiovascular assessments and treatments on fall prevention has generally focused on only one specific test or treatment. A comprehensive, comparative overview surrounding the effectiveness of available assessments and treatments on cardiovascular related fall risk is currently lacking.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: A scoping review and evidence map will be conducted to summarise the available evidence regarding the (comparative) effectiveness of cardiovascular assessments and therapeutic interventions on reducing fall risk in older individuals. A systematic and comprehensive literature search will be performed in MEDLINE and Embase using the key components 'older adults', 'cardiovascular evaluation', 'cardiovascular intervention' and 'falls'. Furthermore, we will create an evidence map to summarise the quantity and quality of currently available evidence identified in the scoping review. The evidence map will consider, but will not be limited to, observational studies, randomised controlled trials and reviews evaluating cardiovascular tests and treatments (vs controls) on fall risk in older adults. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The scoping review and evidence map will only include data that are publicly available and, therefore, ethical approval is not required. The results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at scientific conferences.

Language: en