Abstract

The rehabilitation of cognitive deficits in individuals with traumatic brain injury is essential for promoting patients' recovery and autonomy. Virtual reality (VR) training is a powerful tool for reaching this target, although the effectiveness of this intervention could be interfered with by several factors. In this study, we evaluated if demographical and clinical variables could be related to the recovery of cognitive function in TBI patients after a well-validated VR training. One hundred patients with TBI were enrolled in this study and equally randomized into the Traditional Cognitive Rehabilitation Group (TCRG: n = 50) or Virtual Reality Training Group (VRTG: n = 50). The VRTG underwent a VRT with BTs-N, whereas the TCRG received standard cognitive treatment. All the patients were evaluated by a complete neuropsychological battery before (T0) and after the end of the training (T1). We found that the VR-related improvement in mood, as well as cognitive flexibility, and selective attention were influenced by gender. Indeed, females who underwent VR training were those showing better cognitive recovery. This study highlights the importance of evaluating gender effects in planning cognitive rehabilitation programs. The inclusion of different repetitions and modalities of VR training should be considered for TBI male patients.

