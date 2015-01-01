|
Ma M, Orsi R, Brooks-Russell A. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35445620
PURPOSE: The economic downturn due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic initially led to a large increase in the US unemployment rate. Being laid-off or losing a job could cause financial stress and have an impact on the relationship between parents or other adults in the home and children. We aimed to assess the effect of household unemployment on child physical and emotional abuse during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an older population of children.
Language: en
maltreatment; abuse; COVID-19; unemployment