Abstract

Research on the aetiology of internalising disorders has focussed on biological and environmental factors, however, the role of developmental competencies that a child acquires has not been explored much. The current report aimed to understand the association among the developmental competencies, temperament, parenting practices and psychosocial adversities in internalising disorders. The sample consisted of 30 children and adolescents with internalising disorders belonging to the age group of six to 18, and one of their parents. All the participants were assessed for functional impairment, temperament, interpersonal competence, emotion regulation, executive function, self-concept, adaptive behaviour, parenting practices, life events and family environment using standardised tools. The findings revealed that positive parenting shares a negative relationship with functional impairment(ρ=-0.62; p <.001). On comparison with non-clinical samples in previous studies, interpersonal competence and self-concept were found to be at lower levels in the current sample. In conclusion, the current study indicates that children with internalising disorders differ from control groups in specific developmental competences. These findings have specific implications for intervention and research in the area of internalising disorders in children and adolescents.

