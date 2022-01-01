Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study provides further validity for scores produced by the Race-Based Traumatic Stress Symptom Scale (RBTSSS), through examining the relationship between perceived discrimination, trauma symptoms, and mental health symptoms with the RBTSSS.



METHOD: Participants consisted of 148 people of color (54% women) with an average age of 33.38 years. Study hypotheses were tested using correlational and regression analyses.



RESULTS: Validity was supported by strong relations with established symptom scores and perceived discrimination. Regression analysis found RBTSSS to be a significant predictor of trauma symptoms, controlling for general stress. Finally, multivariate analysis found perceived discrimination to be a stronger predictor of RBTSSS symptoms than general stress.



CONCLUSIONS: The RBTSSS demonstrates strong relations with other symptom measures and perceived discrimination, supporting the validity of the RBTSSS scores. Both researchers and practitioners may benefit from use of the instrument which captures emotional outcomes specific to racial trauma. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

