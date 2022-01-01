|
Pieterse AL, Roberson KL, Garcia R, Carter RT. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35446063
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study provides further validity for scores produced by the Race-Based Traumatic Stress Symptom Scale (RBTSSS), through examining the relationship between perceived discrimination, trauma symptoms, and mental health symptoms with the RBTSSS.
