Abstract

Organophosphate compounds (OPC) cause most selfpoisoning deaths in India due to their easy availability and lack of stringent laws.



AIM: To evaluate the clinical profile and outcome of the patients presenting with OPC poisoning and to study the prognostic value of Peradeniya Organophosphorus Poisoning Scale (POPS) in predicting the clinical outcomes. MATERIAL: This was a prospective study involving 100 patients of OPC poisoning admitted to Tata Main Hospital from June 2018 to May 2020 based on the inclusion criteria. Demographic profile, clinical features, treatment details, and need for ventilatory support were noted. POPS was applied on admission, and the patients were followed up for the outcome in terms of morbidity and mortality. OBSERVATION: Of the 100 patients, most patients were between 20 and 29 years with male to female ratio being 1.2:1. Vomiting (94%), followed by excessive secretions (84%) were the most common symptoms. Overall mortality was 22%. On grading of severity as per the POP scale, 27% of the patients had mild poisoning, 37% patients had moderate, whereas 36% had severe poisoning. Only 11.11% of the patients with POPS 0-3 required ventilator support, whereas 16.2% of the patients with POPS 4-7, and 100% of patients with POPS 8-11 required ventilator assistance (P < 0.0001). Similarly, the total dose of atropine required (P < 0.0001), length of intensive care unit (ICU) stay, complications, and mortality (P < 0.0001) were significantly associated with higher POPS.



CONCLUSION: POPS at admission, correlated well with the need for ventilator support, the total dose of atropine required, length of stay in the ICU, complications, and mortality. It can thus be used for prognostication and risk stratification of patients with OPC poisoning.

Language: en