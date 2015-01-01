|
Yadav I. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2022; 70(4): 11-12.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Physicians of India)
unavailable
35443547
Sick euthyroid syndrome is abnormal findings of thyroid function tests that occur among patients with non thyroid illness with reduced level of hormones like T3 (Triiodothyronine) among acute illness of poisoning and can be detected in blood within 2 hours after acute illness. As the disease progress there is severe manifestation of syndrome associated with hypothyroidism specially with T3 and T4 while, the level of TSH are slightly elevated or are not influenced. The Present study was carried out to assess the incidence of sick euthyroid syndrome in organophosphate poisoning as well to assess the socio demographic and clinical profile of patients with organophosphate poisoning. MATERIAL: This study was carried out at a tertiary care center for period of one year from January to December 2020 in a sample size of 74 patients(>18 years) admitted in ICU with the history of Organophosphate poisoning. Hemogram and thyroid profile and liver and kidney function of the patients were studied including assessment of gastric aspirates. OBSERVATION: Out of 74 patients, majority of them were males (62%) in the age group of 21 to 30 years (42%), with organophosphate (64%) followed by carbamates (15%). The incidence of sick euthyroid syndrome with organophosphate poisoning was 53%. The mean serum cholinesterase in poisoning was 913±15.3. The factors which are statistically associated with sick euthyroidism were Male (20 to 40 years), low serum cholinesterase, no prior treatment, ECG changes and miosis.
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; *Euthyroid Sick Syndromes/epidemiology; *Organophosphate Poisoning; Acute Disease; Cholinesterases; Thyroid Function Tests; Thyroxine