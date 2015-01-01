Abstract

Epichlorohydrin is an organochlorine compound and a epoxide. It is a colourless liquid with a pungent, garlic like odour, moderately soluble in water, but miscible with most polar organic solvents. It is used in the production of glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, epoxy diluents and elastomers. Epichlorohydrin is a common chemical used in industry and Accidental exposure to Epichlorohydrin can occur in workers working in glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, epoxy diluents and elastomer factories.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To study the clinical profile of patients with Acute Epichlorohydrin Poisoning And identify the frequency and nature of lung involvement. MATERIALS AND METHOD: 30 patients of age 18 and above with Acute Epichlorohydrin poisoning were included in the study. Symptomatology and History, ABG, chest Xray and Hrct chest findings were included in the clinical profile. Distribution of responses were examined using frequencies and percentages and cross tabulation were done between various subgroups. OBSERVATION AND RESULTS: All the patients had accidental direct exposure to Epichlorohydrin. All the patients presented with acute onset respiratory distress and dry cough. Burning sensation and redness and watering from eyes with watering from nose were present in all the patients. Burning sensation in the throat was present in two third of the patient. Two third of the patients developed ARDS and of them 60 % developed moderate to severe ARDS. Two thirds of the patient required ICU admission and out of them 60 % required NIV support and rest 40% were managed by Oxygen via Facemask. Rest one third patient required admission in general ward. All the patients show heterogenous opacities in chest Xray. All the patients show patchy areas of consolidation with Ground Glass changes in HRCT Chest. Two third of the patients show pleural effusion in both Chest Xray and HRCT Chest and out of them 80 % patients show bilateral pleural effusion.



CONCLUSION: ARDS of varying degree with mucosal irritation is the most common presenting feature of patients with ACUTE EPICHLOROHYDRIN POISONING. Pneumonia with HRCT chest showing Ground Glass Opacities are common.

Language: en