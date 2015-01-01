Abstract

Despite advances in the understanding of human tolerances to brain injury, injury metrics used in automotive safety and protective equipment standards have changed little since they were first implemented nearly a half-century ago. Although numerous metrics have been proposed as improvements over the ones currently used, evaluating the predictive capability of these metrics is challenging. The purpose of this review is to summarize existing head injury metrics that have been proposed for both severe head injuries, such as skull fractures and traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) including concussions. Metrics have been developed based on head kinematics or intracranial parameters such as brain tissue stress and strain. Kinematic metrics are either based on translational motion, rotational motion, or a combination of the two. Tissue-based metrics are based on finite element model simulations or in vitro experiments. This review concludes with a discussion of the limitations of current metrics and how improvements can be made in the future.

