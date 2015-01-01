Abstract

After decades of difficult negotiations, the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) was adopted in 1993 and entered into force on 29 April 1997, banning the development, production, stockpiling, transfer, and use of chemical weapons (CW). As the CWC celebrates the 25th anniversary of its entry into force, it can document considerable success, much of it attributed to the CWC implementing body--the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Yet, facing a volatile international security environment and an everchanging chemical industry, the OPCW must transform to meet its mission and remain an exemplar for multilateralism. As the next CWC review conference approaches in 2023, a next-generation OPCW 2.0 can be effective and credible only if it reinforces international norms against CW, anticipates future challenges posed by advancements in science and technology (S&T), incorporates more qualitative elements into the verification and compliance system, and keeps pace with technological change.



The CWC is the first multilateral disarmament agreement to provide for the comprehensive ban, including elimination, of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). The treaty has almost universal membership. The OPCW, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, has conducted more than 4200 total industry inspections and overseen the destruction of 99% (71,614 metric tons) of the world's declared CW stockpiles...

