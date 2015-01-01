Abstract

The Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) population is rapidly growing in the United States. Despite sexual violence being a persistent and significant public health issue, research on this topic among AANHPIs is lacking. The study objective is to conduct a systematic scoping review on the published literature on non-partner sexual violence among AANHPIs to identify gaps and priorities to inform actionable research. The systematic review was conducted following the PRISMA Protocol for Systematic Reviews. Database searches were conducted of MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Central of Clinical Trials, along with and AgeLine and CINAHL for peer-reviewed articles describing non-partner sexual violence among AANHPIs. The search was limited to articles in English published after 1990. Each citation was reviewed by two trained independent reviewers, with a third researcher resolving any conflicts. Of the 998 articles screened and subsequently 496 full-text articles assessed for eligibility, 38 articles were included in the final analysis. The majority of studies did not report disaggregated data for AANHPI subgroups, with most focusing on East Asian subgroups and little evidence on NHPI communities. Most studies were cross-sectional, quantitative, and employed non-probability sampling. There was a lack of studies on effectiveness of interventions and validity of sexual violence-related measures. Our review provides a first step in mapping the extant literature on non-partner sexual violence among this underserved and under-researched population and will serve as a guide for future research, policy, and intervention.

Language: en