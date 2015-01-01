Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Role misidentification among hospital staff is common. Female resident physicians are more likely to be misidentified as non-physicians. This study utilized a pre-post examination to determine if the usage of a "doctor" badge by resident physicians at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center influences role identification, gender-based aggressions, and workplace experience.



METHODS: Twenty-six psychiatry residents at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System participated in a voluntary, anonymous electronic pre-survey in December 2020 and post-survey in March 2021 to report their experiences with role identification and gender-based aggressions before and after the implementation of a "doctor" badge.



RESULTS: Females were significantly more likely than males to report role misidentification (x(2)(1)=10.8, p=0.001). Females were significantly more likely to experience gender-based aggressions compared to males (x(2)(1)=19.5, p<0.001). Compared to pre-intervention, females who wore the badge were significantly less likely to be misidentified (x(2)(1)=9.6, p=0.002). There was no significance when comparing males who were misidentified pre- to post-intervention (x(2)(1)=1.1, p=0.294). Compared to pre-intervention, females who wore the badge were significantly less likely to experience gender-based aggressions (x(2)(1)=17.3, p=<0.001). Compared to pre-intervention, there was no significant change in gender-based aggressions for males who wore the badge (x(2)(1)=1.05, p=0.306).



CONCLUSIONS: Female residents were more likely than male residents to report role misidentification. Usage of the "doctor" badge resulted in improved role identification and a reduction in gender-based aggressions for females, but not males. "Doctor" badges can improve role identification, gender-based aggressions, workplace experience, patient communication, and care.

