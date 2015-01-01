SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sun Y, Zhou X, Xin T, Bai G, Wang Y, Li X, Mufeng X. ACS Omega 2022; 7(14): 12390-12400.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Chemical Society)

DOI

10.1021/acsomega.2c01002

PMID

35449903

PMCID

PMC9016806

Abstract

In view of the problem that excessive CO in underground coal mine space can easily lead to a large number of casualties, Cu-Mn-Sn water-resistant eliminators with different Sn contents were prepared by a co-precipitation method. The activity of the eliminators was analyzed by using an independently developed activity testing platform, N(2) adsorption and desorption, XRD, SEM, XPS, and FTIR to characterize the activity factors and water resistance. The results showed that Cu-Mn-Sn-20 with 20% Sn content had the highest activity, which was 3.23 times that of Cu-Mn. The main reason for the increased activity is that Cu-Mn-Sn-20 doped with 20% Sn provides a larger specific surface area and more active sites and reduces the pore size, so that the crystallization degree of Cu(1.4)Mn(1.5)O(4) is lower. The doping of 20% Sn reduces the absorption of lattice water and coordination water and improves the water resistance of Cu-Mn-Sn-type eliminators. The Cu-Mn-Sn-20 water-resistant eliminator is used to quickly eliminate CO in underground coal mines, which is of great significance for the rescue workers in underground coal mines after disasters.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print