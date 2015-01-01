|
Citation
Maalouf E, Salameh P, Haddad C, Sacre H, Hallit S, Obeid S. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e104.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35449029
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The idea that attachment styles can affect the level of anger in an individual educes a reason why people develop anger issues and behavioral problems in adolescence that escalate into adulthood. Lebanon suffers from a shortage of data pertaining to insecure attachment styles and the affective and cognitive aspects of anger and behavioral anger expression among the Lebanese youth population. This study aimed to investigate the association between attachment dimensions and anger expression (trait anger, hostility, physical aggression, and verbal aggression) among a sample of Lebanese adolescent participants.
Keywords
|
Anger; Attachment styles; Hostility; Physical aggression; Verbal aggression