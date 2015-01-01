|
Rex M, Brezicka T, Carlström E, Waern M, Ali L. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e050953.
35450889
OBJECTIVES: The overall objective was to analyse service-related factors involved in the complex processes that precede suicide in order to identify potential targets for intervention. DESIGN AND SETTING: Explorative network analysis study of post-suicide root cause analysis data from Swedish primary and secondary healthcare. PARTICIPANTS: 217 suicide cases reported to the Swedish national root cause analysis database between 2012 and 2017. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: A total of 961 reported incidents were included. Demographic data and frequencies of reported deficiencies were registered. Topology, centrality indices and communities were explored for three networks. All networks have been tested for robustness and accuracy.
Language: en
PSYCHIATRY; Risk management; Suicide & self-harm; Health & safety; Organisational development; Quality in health care