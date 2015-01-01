SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cheung ACK, Sung THT. Emerg. Med. J. 2022; 39(5): 369-375.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/emermed-2020-210983

PMID

35450972

Abstract

A previously healthy 53-years-old man presented to the Emergency Department with bilateral shoulder and upper back pain (left-sided pain was more prominent) after his motorcycle aquaplaned at around 30 km per hour and he fell onto his left side of body. Physical examination showed left mid-clavicular tenderness, but there was no wound nor bruising. There was left-sided upper back muscle strain, but otherwise no tenderness over chest wall, both sides of shoulders and upper limbs. X-ray of left clavicle was …


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; accidental falls; chest; X-ray

